Woman Settles With AIG In Zip Line Fall Case, Fla. Court Told

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A woman who was paralyzed after plummeting 43 feet from a zip line in St. Lucia has finally settled a case against a tour operator and its insurer, AIG, after a complicated eight-year court battle. Lynn McCullough and her husband filed a motion in Florida federal court to voluntarily dismiss their case Friday, noting they had reached an amicable settlement with AIG and zip line tour operator Rain Forest. While the couple won a $6.5 arbitration award against the parties in 2018, the case dragged on for several more years as AIG continued to dispute its responsibility to cover the payment....

