DraftKings Investor Says SPAC Partner Has Black Market Ties

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A DraftKings investor on Friday hit the online gambling site with a proposed securities class action over its recent merger with SBTech and a special purpose acquisition company, claiming DraftKings concealed from investors that SBTech "had a history of unlawful operations." Shareholder Kent Rodriguez said in his complaint that DraftKings and its top brass made false and misleading statements regarding SBTech and that the merger had exposed the company to "dealings in black-market gaming." That exposure increased the company's regulatory and criminal risks and meant that DraftKings' revenues were, in part, stemming from unlawful conduct, according to the suit, which was...

