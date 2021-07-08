What Cos. Can Do Ahead Of Upcoming Sensitive Data Regs

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- On June 9, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that establishes the contours for a new regulatory framework to protect U.S. persons' personal data. Notably, Executive Order No. 14034 revoked three previous executive orders issued by former President Donald Trump that had prohibited certain dealings with TikTok, WeChat and other China-based mobile apps. While the ultimate impacts of the executive order will depend on the nature and scope of any implementing regulations that may result from a series of reports it requires, the executive order demonstrates continued U.S. government concerns about the risks to national security that can arise from...

