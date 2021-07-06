Rakoff 'Totally Disagrees' Pot Fraud Trial Was Unfair

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Manhattan U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff said two businessmen facing prison time for fooling banks into processing $150 million of cannabis payments have no argument for a new trial because prosecutors brought "overwhelming" evidence of their guilt. In a Friday opinion, Judge Rakoff explained the reasoning behind his earlier decision to reject a trial redo bid from Hamid "Ray" Akhavan and Ruben Weigand. The men were sentenced on June 18 to 30 and 15 months in prison, respectively, for running an elaborate scheme to help San Francisco-based marijuana delivery service Eaze process federally illegal pot transactions without getting flagged by banks....

