Burger King Workers Urge 11th Circ. To Apply NCAA Ruling

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Burger King workers have urged the Eleventh Circuit to consider the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA in support of their anti-competition claims that the fast-food chain unfairly barred their employment at different franchises. The workers, who are trying to revive consolidated proposed class actions against Burger King Worldwide Inc. and affiliates, filed in their Eleventh Circuit appeal on Monday the Supreme Court's June 21 ruling in NCAA v. Alston as a supplemental authority. The workers' filing was docketed on Tuesday. The NCAA ruling held that the organization was capable of concerted action with its members, notwithstanding some shared...

