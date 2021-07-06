Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Burger King Workers Urge 11th Circ. To Apply NCAA Ruling

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Burger King workers have urged the Eleventh Circuit to consider the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA in support of their anti-competition claims that the fast-food chain unfairly barred their employment at different franchises.

The workers, who are trying to revive consolidated proposed class actions against Burger King Worldwide Inc. and affiliates, filed in their Eleventh Circuit appeal on Monday the Supreme Court's June 21 ruling in NCAA v. Alston as a supplemental authority. The workers' filing was docketed on Tuesday.

The NCAA ruling held that the organization was capable of concerted action with its members, notwithstanding some shared...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!