A Look At Tribal Involvement In Juul Litigation

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Native American tribes across the country have filed suit against Juul Labs Inc., Philip Morris USA, Altria Group Inc., individual Juul board members and other defendants in the ongoing multidistrict litigation, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, for their role in creating a youth vaping epidemic. The tribes' suits allege that the defendants' deliberate practices in developing a highly addictive product, while intentionally and deceptively marketing it to tribal youth, created a vaping epidemic directly impacting their tribal communities while generating billions of dollars in profits. In the MDL, the tribes assert claims under the...

