DC Circ. Denies Tribe's Intervention Bid In DOI Casino Fight

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court's judgment Tuesday denying the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation's bid to intervene in the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians' suit to get the federal government's approval of a casino plan, saying it is too far removed from the decision to argue an injury. Yocha Dehe opposes the casino plan, but the panel said in a unanimous opinion authored by Judge Judith W. Rogers that should the Scotts Valley Band successfully win its suit, it must jump through other hoops before any plan could come to fruition. With the lawsuit's outcome not directly...

