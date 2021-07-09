Native American Cases To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2021

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Native American law practitioners are anticipating developments in clashes over pipeline projects affecting tribal lands, white farmers' challenges in multiple federal courts to American Rescue Plan funding for minority farmers, and a fight over the environmental and religious rights fallout from a proposed Arizona copper mine. Here is a look at those cases and more that attorneys will be keeping tabs on for the remainder of 2021. Tribe Members Press Religious Rights in Copper Mine Suit A San Carlos Apache nonprofit's bid to block a land swap for the Resolution Copper mine in Arizona centers on the group's arguments to the...

