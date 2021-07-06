NJ Drivers Seek Class Cert. In 'Bridgegate' Traffic Jam Suit

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- New Jersey commuters asked a federal judge Tuesday to certify their long-running civil rights class action over traffic delays they faced on the George Washington Bridge as a result of the "Bridgegate" scandal in September 2013. Three Bergen County residents want to lead a class of more than 30,000 people who they say lost millions of dollars worth of time, gas and toll money attempting to cross the bridge during the weeklong traffic jam allegedly engineered for political revenge by former top brass at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and an ex-gubernatorial aide. Retirees Robert and Joan...

