Charged MIT Prof. Can't Sanction Ex-US Atty At Jones Day

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts magistrate judge found on Tuesday that former Boston U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, now with Jones Day, didn't violate professional rules when he announced tax fraud and other charges against an MIT engineering professor, finding that his statements may have been inappropriate but didn't warrant sanctions. In a 14-page opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell said Lelling's comments during a January press conference were inappropriate to the extent they may have led to "unflattering speculation" about Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Gang Chen's mindset and may have implied that Chen was loyal to China and not the U.S....

