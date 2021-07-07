Funds Can't Intervene In Proposed Luckin Coffee Settlement

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has tossed a bid by a group of investment funds to intervene in a proposed settlement they intend to opt out of between now-bankrupt Luckin Coffee Inc. and a class of investors over claims the company artificially inflated sales numbers. U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan on Tuesday approved Luckin and lead plaintiffs Sjunde AP-Fonden and Louisiana Sheriffs' Pension & Relief Fund's proposal to notify class members about provisional settlement of class certification in the securities litigation that involves several other parallel lawsuits. Also on Tuesday, Judge Cronan denied bids by Winslow Funds and several other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS