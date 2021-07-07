Ga. Justices To Review Snapchat Speed Filter Injury Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court granted certiorari Wednesday to a husband and wife trying to revive their personal injury suit against social media company Snapchat Inc. over its smartphone application "speed filter," which the couple says distracted a driver who hit them. The court ordered appellants Wentworth and Karen Maynard to brief their arguments about why the Georgia Court of Appeals was purportedly wrong to affirm in October a trial court's dismissal of their case. The Snapchat suit has been added to the state high court's October oral argument calendar. The Maynards, of Georgia, claimed Christal McGee was distracted by Snapchat's speed...

