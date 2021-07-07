Ga. Justices Take Up Bid For Higher Atty Fees In Accident Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Georgia's highest court agreed Wednesday to consider whether a lower court made a mistake by failing to grant additional attorney fees to a car accident victim who collected a nearly $5 million final judgment that already included $1.2 million in fees. The Georgia Supreme Court will weigh Joao Junior's argument that the Georgia Court of Appeals was wrong to reject his bid for additional fees despite a state statute calling for fees should a party reject a "good faith" settlement offer and the judgment in the case ends up being more than 125% of that amount. Because Junior had already been awarded attorney...

