Latham Adds Former GC, Investor As Infrastructure Partner

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP hired a new partner with in-house and investing experience to its office in Houston, adding muscle to its private equity and infrastructure capacities. Ravi Purohit will serve as Latham's global vice chair of the energy and infrastructure industry group. Before joining Latham he was a general counsel for The Blackstone Group, a private equity fund where he had previously worked as an investor. Prior to joining Blackstone he worked as an in-house counsel for Alinda Capital Partners LLC, another Infrastructure private equity fund. Purohit has also worked at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Skadden Arps Slate...

