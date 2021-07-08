Mass. Judge OKs $5.5M Award Over London Dormitory Work

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has enforced a $5.5 million arbitral award against Boston-area builders stemming from a dispute over shoddy construction work on a London dormitory, rejecting arguments that a bid for confirmation was time-barred and award enforcement would run afoul of U.S. public policy. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs on Wednesday confirmed the award against Boston-based student housing companies TJAC Waterloo LLC and ZVI Construction Co. LLC based on a suit brought in federal court more than five years ago by The University of Notre Dame (USA) in England and connected with an English arbitration. Judge Burroughs entered judgment...

