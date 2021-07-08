BREAKING: Avenatti Gets Over 2 Years In Prison For Nike Extortion

Law360, New York (July 8, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison Thursday on his conviction for trying to extort tens of millions from Nike Inc., with multiple other federal criminal cases against him still on tap. Michael Avenatti exits Manhattan federal court Thursday after being sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for extorting Nike Inc. (Stewart Bishop | Law360) During an afternoon hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe said Avenatti had become drunk on the power of his platform and operated as if the laws that apply to everyone else didn't apply to him. "Mr. Avenatti's conduct was outrageous....

