GEO Group Too Late To Get In On ICE Center COVID-19 Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- GEO Group Inc. can't intervene in a class action challenging the federal government's COVID-19 safety precautions at one of its detention facilities after a California federal judge ruled it waited too long to fight an order to lower crowding. According to a Wednesday decision, GEO Group had argued in a sealed motion in June that it had a financial interest in increasing the maximum number of detainees held at its Adelanto, California, detention facility, and that it should be able to modify the order governing the number of detainees allowed given new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...

