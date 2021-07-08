An Early Look At What State AGs Want From ESG Disclosures

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A dozen state attorneys general — led by California and New York — are calling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to mandate broad environmental, social and governance, or ESG, disclosures for climate-related financial risks. Their comments reflect that certain state regulators believe that all public companies in the United States: Are already subject to climate-related financial risks that many companies are not presently disclosing; Should be disclosing financial risks regardless of industry — specifically identifying technology and agricultural companies as primary targets for disclosure obligations beyond the energy sector; and Should be modeling and disclosing their direct and indirect...

