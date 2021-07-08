States Dismiss 'True Lender' Suit After Congressional Repeal

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A group of U.S. states including New York and California voluntarily dismissed a lawsuit aimed at blocking the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's "true lender" rule, a follow-up to President Joe Biden's signing of a joint congressional resolution striking the contentious rule down. Wednesday's dismissal voids the states' complaint filed in New York federal court in January against the OCC and then-acting Comptroller Brian Brooks, which argued that the rule opened the door to predatory lenders looking to exploit lower-income borrowers. Biden signed off on a Congressional Review Act repeal of the rule on June 30 after the resolution to...

