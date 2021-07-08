Arbitration Chambers Snags Former Milbank Partner

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Arbitration Chambers has recruited a longtime Milbank LLP partner to join as a full-time arbitrator, bolstering the chambers' offering in North America 18 months after first opening its New York office. Michael Nolan officially joined the global arbitrators-only chambers earlier this month, ending a nearly 25-year stint at his former firm, where he represented clients from a wide array of sectors. Although he said he enjoyed his time at the firm tremendously, he eventually came to realize he enjoyed the arbitrator side more than the counsel side. It made sense to depart the firm as he focuses on becoming a full-time...

