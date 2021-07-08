Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

High Court's 'Pivotal' Probe Highlights Wrinkle Of Cyan Ruling

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court unexpectedly decided last week to take a look at a California state court case that affords the justices a chance to resolve some of the discord created by the high court's 2018 decision to let certain securities suits proceed at the state level.

The justices are examining an investor suit against Pivotal Software Inc., which saw a parallel action in federal court nixed last summer. But Pivotal has yet to get a dismissal ruling on claims filed against it in San Francisco Superior Court, and the company was denied a mandatory discovery stay in the interim.

With support from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!