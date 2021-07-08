'We Build The Wall' Head Hit With Another Tax Charge

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A man indicted with Trump associate Steve Bannon and accused of fraudulent fundraising in the We Build the Wall campaign is facing another charge for filing a false tax return on top of charges already filed in Florida federal court. Brian Kolfage is facing an additional tax fraud charge in Florida federal court for the amended return he filed in December for the 2019 tax year, according to a superseding indictment filed Tuesday. Kolfage was already indicted earlier this year on a fraud charge related to a tax return he filed for 2019 in July 2020 and wire fraud related to the income...

