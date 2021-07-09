Real Estate Rumors: Foundry, Raytheon, RAS Development

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Florida developer Foundry Commercial is hoping to build a distribution center at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The developer, alongside joint venture partner Carrie Meek Foundation, is seeking to rezone 20.3 acres at the airport for warehouse use and hopes to build a 140,000-square-foot facility there, according to the report. Raytheon Technologies Corp. has renewed its lease for 521,000 square feet of space at three buildings in Sterling, Virginia, the Washington Business Journal reported Friday. Raytheon is staying put at 22110, 22260 and 22270 Pacific Blvd., which are owned by Beacon Capital Partners, according...

