Sweeping Biden Order Aims To Attack Lack Of Competition

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 9:59 AM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Friday issued an expansive executive order aimed at boosting competition across the U.S. economy and lowering prices for consumers and increasing pay for workers. President Joe Biden, shown here on July 8, issued an executive order Friday focused on boosting competition in the U.S. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) With an eye toward halting consolidation that Biden said has led to higher prices and lost jobs, the president ordered merger enforcers to challenge deals that not only are likely to raise prices for consumers but also may harm labor, agricultural and health care markets and hinder new business formation. ...

