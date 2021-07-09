Workers' Counsel Slams Seafood Joint's DQ Bid In Wage Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of restaurant servers has urged a New York federal court to deny a seafood eatery's motion to disqualify its counsel on claims they improperly solicited employees to join a wage suit, saying the DQ bid is an attempt to infringe on their attorney-client relationship. Lead plaintiff Joseph Pagan and his lawyer at the Ottinger Firm PC asked the court Thursday to instead sanction C.I. Lobster Corp., which runs City Island Lobster House in New York, and its attorney at Milman Labuda Law Group PLLC for bringing a "frivolous" motion to disqualify the former server's law firm from his Fair...

