Ex-Fox Execs Say Feds Hiding Ball On Soccer Bribe Claim

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A pair of former Fox Sports executives said Thursday their indictment in the FIFA corruption scandal is too vague for the case to move forward without more details in a so-called bill of particulars, but New York federal prosecutors say the duo can adequately prepare because there's already been a trial on related charges. Defendants Carlos Martinez and Hernan Lopez say the government must provide in greater detail when and how they allegedly participated in a 15-year conspiracy to bribe South American soccer officials to secure lucrative television contracts for popular soccer tournaments. "Despite the government's conclusory characterization that there is an 'extraordinary' level...

