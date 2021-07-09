USC Prof Cops To Tax Charge In 'Varsity Blues' Case

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A dentistry professor at the University of Southern California admitted Friday to tax charges for writing off bribes that he paid to the central figure in the "Varsity Blues" scheme to get his daughter admitted to the elite school as a fake athletic recruit. USC professor Homayoun Zadeh faced charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, and money laundering conspiracy. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) Homayoun Zadeh, 60, appeared via Zoom on Friday afternoon to admit to a lone tax charge before U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton, who is overseeing the main case involving parents...

