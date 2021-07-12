Amend Rule 702 To Clarify Expert Witness Standards

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Any discussion about expert testimony admissibility is bound to include at least two different pronunciations of the case name "Daubert,"[1] shorthand for the U.S. Supreme Court's 1993 decision in Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals Inc. Some people say it with a hard t — "daw-bert" — while others use the more French-sounding "daw-behr." But whatever your personal preference has been until now, a likely new amendment to Rule 702 in the Federal Rules of Evidence means it's time to choose a different option altogether: Don't say "Daubert" at all, at least if you're using it as shorthand for admissibility of expert evidence....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS