Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Caterpillar Can't Shake Inventor's Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Caterpillar Inc. can't dump a Georgia inventor's claims that the machinery giant stole his design to save millions of dollars on products and broke its promise to compensate him, a Georgia federal judge ruled on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones denied Caterpillar's motion to dismiss a trade secrets misappropriation and contract breach suit brought by its former employee and longtime machine industry worker Romey Schwieterman. Judge Jones said Schwieterman's complaint, as amended in February, satisfies the necessary requirements under Georgia law to proceed.

The court rejected Caterpillar's arguments that Schwieterman had failed to properly state a claim for trade...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!