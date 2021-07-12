Real Estate Rumors: Red Road, Acore, Angelo Gordon

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Red Road Real Estate Partners may buy a shuttered 98,150-square-foot Miami-Dade County theater and build a mix of residential and retail units in its place, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The company is considering buying the Cobb Theater at 17355 N.W. 59th Ave. from Missouri-based EPR Hialeah, and Red Road is seeking a zoning change that would be required for residential and retail redevelopment, according to the report. Acore Capital has loaned $290 million to a venture of NexPoint Advisors and SAFStor for a portfolio of self-storage properties, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The loan is for 29 properties...

