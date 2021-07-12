Devas Investors Win Round In $1.3B Award Fight With India

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A London judge has concluded that there is "obvious merit" in allowing investors in Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd. to join ongoing efforts to enforce a $1.3 billion arbitral award that was issued to the Indian satellite company, pointing to actions taken by India to allegedly stymie those efforts. Judge David Waksman of the High Court of Justice concluded on Friday that the application by CC/Devas (Mauritius) Ltd. and other Devas shareholders, along with subsidiary Devas Multimedia America Inc., to serve their application to join the enforcement proceedings was "well-founded," pointing to arguments that India has undertaken a worldwide effort to make...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS