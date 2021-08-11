$120M Offer Emerges For Surfside Condo Tragedy Site

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A principal for the real estate company handling the sale of the Surfside, Florida, property where a condominium building collapsed revealed an anonymous $120 million offer to buy the property Wednesday. The state judge presiding over litigation connected to the tragedy, however, said he feared a proposed municipal zoning overhaul might endanger the transaction and victims' monetary recoveries. During a weekly status conference in the litigation over property loss and wrongful death from the June 24 incident, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said the possible sale was the "best news" he'd heard all day, but made clear to the town of Surfside that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS