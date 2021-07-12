Katten Can't Curb $950M Malpractice Suit Ahead Of Trial

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A California state judge has sided with CashCall Inc. in a dispute over which damages law should apply in the consumer lender's $950 million malpractice lawsuit against Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, denying the firm's bid to apply a Washington, D.C., law ahead of an August trial. Superior Court Judge William Claster ruled Friday that a California compensatory negligence law should apply in the case because CashCall's alleged injury took place in the Golden State, reversing a tentative ruling he issued last month in which he found that a D.C. contributory negligence law should apply. CashCall ​​contends the law firm cost the...

