Ga. Insurance Commissioner Embezzled $2M, Jury Told

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Georgia's suspended insurance commissioner Jim C. Beck duped friends and family into helping him embezzle more than $2 million from the state-regulated insurance association he used to run, a federal jury heard during trial openings Tuesday. Counsel for the federal government kicked off an expected two-week trial by telling jurors that Beck, who became Georgia's insurance commissioner in 2018, employed an elaborate scheme to funnel millions of dollars to his personal bank accounts from the Georgia Underwriting Association while he was its general manager of operations. Beck denies the allegations, brought against him in May 2019. His counsel countered the government's...

