McDonald's, Ex-Workers Spar Over Alston In No-Poach Case

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Former McDonald's workers, suing over the company's past use of no-poach provisions in its franchise agreements, told an Illinois federal court that the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on student-athlete compensation supports their class certification bid. McDonald's Corp. and the former workers each filed briefs Friday addressing the implications of the high court's NCAA v. Alston decision from last month that struck down the collegiate athletic organization's rules restricting education-related pay and benefits. The fast-food giant contended in its brief that the ruling shows that the restrictions at issue in the current case, which prevented McDonald's franchisees from hiring workers from...

