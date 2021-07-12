Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AG Invited To Rebut Challenge To Law In Trump Big Tech Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday certified that a lawsuit former President Donald Trump filed last week against YouTube over alleged illegal censorship poses a constitutional question and gave U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland 60 days to decide whether to intervene on behalf of the federal government.

U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore took the action after Trump's counsel on Friday filed a notice in the suit, one of three proposed class actions that accuse YouTube, Twitter and Facebook of applying "a misguided reliance upon Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act" to censor free speech. 

"The court respectfully requests that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!