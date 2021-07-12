AG Invited To Rebut Challenge To Law In Trump Big Tech Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday certified that a lawsuit former President Donald Trump filed last week against YouTube over alleged illegal censorship poses a constitutional question and gave U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland 60 days to decide whether to intervene on behalf of the federal government. U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore took the action after Trump's counsel on Friday filed a notice in the suit, one of three proposed class actions that accuse YouTube, Twitter and Facebook of applying "a misguided reliance upon Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act" to censor free speech. "The court respectfully requests that...

