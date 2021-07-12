Goulston, Developer Broach Settlement In Malpractice Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Goulston & Storrs PC and real estate executive John Fish have made initial attempts to settle the Boston mogul's malpractice lawsuit claiming the firm worked against his interests on a risky project to erect a skyscraper over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston, according to a Friday court filing. It's unclear from the status report filed Friday how the settlement demand and subsequent offer compare to the $300 million that Fish sought from Goulston in the suit, or if the offer is still being reviewed. "The parties have exchanged communications about the possibility of settlement and have exchanged a demand and an...

