11th Circ. Denies Interest For Cruisegoer's Injury Award

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 12:57 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has denied a request for prejudgment interest on a $400,000 damages award to a Royal Caribbean cruise passenger who broke his ankle while ice-skating, ruling that the injured man failed to provide the court with a way to determine which part of the award was for past, as opposed to future, pain and suffering. The appeals court on Monday rejected Edgardo Lebron's bid to augment the $418,937 final judgment entered in his favor against Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. after determining that the lower court judge did not abuse her discretion by denying him prejudgment interest on the bulk...

