Koch Strikes $4M Deal To End Retirement Plans Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Koch Industries Inc. has agreed to a $4 million settlement over a proposed class's claims that it wasted workers' retirement savings on gratuitous plan record-keeping costs, the workers said in their bid for a Georgia federal court's blessing. In Monday's memorandum seeking preliminary approval of the settlement agreement, the putative class of roughly 101,000 participants in multiple retirement plans for Koch employees urged the court to sign off on their deal with Koch Industries Inc., Koch Business Solutions LP and the Koch Benefits Administrative Committee. "This is a significant recovery for the class in relation to the record-keeping claims that were...

