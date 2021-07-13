GEO $1-A-Day Wage Trial Reset For October After Hung Jury

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has set an Oct. 12 retrial date in litigation over GEO Group Inc.'s $1-a-day wages for detained immigrant workers, after a previous jury was unable to agree on whether the private prison operator violated minimum wage laws. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Bryan on Monday granted a joint request from Washington state's attorney general and a certified class of detainees at the Northwest ICE Processing Center to schedule a do-over as soon as possible following the June mistrial. The trial is the first of three on their combined claims that detainees at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement...

