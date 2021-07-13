Manafort Banker Convicted Of Bribery

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 11:50 AM EDT) -- Former Federal Savings Bank CEO Stephen Calk on Tuesday was convicted of financial institution bribery and conspiracy, over allegations that the banker sought to exchange $16 million in loans to Paul Manafort for his help in getting a job in the administration of former President Donald Trump. Stephen Calk, shown here leaving federal court in May 2019, was convicted of conspiracy and financial institution bribery on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) A jury in Manhattan federal court deliberated for roughly an hour and a half over two days before finding Calk guilty on both counts he faced. Prosecutors accused Calk, 56, of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS