Tinder Gets Sex Misconduct Claims Cut In $5B Founders' Suit

Law360, New York (July 14, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge Wednesday cut allegations of a corrupt sexual misconduct investigation into a former Tinder CEO as weak and prejudicial to the core issue in a $5.6 billion contract lawsuit by the company's founders who claim their ownership stakes were eviscerated through corporate skullduggery. While careful to note the seriousness of former Tinder marketing executive Rosette Pambakian's sexual assault and cover-up allegations against then-Match CEO Gregory Blatt, New York State Supreme Court Justice Joel M. Cohen decided to exclude them from the anticipated jury trial as threadbare and irrelevant to the central undervaluation and merger schemes. "The bottom...

