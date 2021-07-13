Peloton Buyer's 'Puzzling' Errors Doom NY False Ad Claims

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Michigan woman's New York false advertising claims against Peloton Interactive Inc. were permanently tossed Monday due to "puzzling" deficiencies in a revised class suit alleging the stationary bike giant lied to consumers about its "ever-growing" library of online fitness classes. U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman rejected Michigan resident Alicia Pearlman's attempt to rejoin the putative class action, which accuses Peloton of violating the New York General Business Law by removing 57% of its content after being hit with a copyright suit from the National Music Publishers Association in 2019. The proposed class had hoped that a January amended complaint...

