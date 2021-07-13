'Borat' Star Ducks Roy Moore's Defamation Claims

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Former Alabama judge Roy Moore signed away his right to sue "Borat" star Sacha Baron Cohen for defamation, a New York judge said Tuesday, dismissing Moore's claims as fatally flawed. U.S. District John P. Cronan also found Moore's wife cannot sue, because Cohen was protected by the First Amendment when his Showtime program "Who Is America?" made light of widely reported allegations that Moore, 74, sought relationships with teens while he was in his 30s. "The Court agrees that Judge Moore's claims are barred by the unambiguous contractual language, which precludes the very causes of action he now brings. Although Kayla...

