3 Takeaways From Senate Dems' Pot Legalization Bill

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 7:02 AM EDT) -- Senate Democrats on Wednesday released details of a long-awaited legislative proposal to federally decriminalize and regulate the sale of cannabis, while using tax revenues to reinvest in communities harmed by marijuana prohibition. Activists wave flags during a rally at the U.S. Capitol in October 2019. Senate Democrats on Wednesday released details about a legislative proposal to federally decriminalize and regulate the sale of cannabis. (Photo by Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images) "The War on Drugs has been a war on people — particularly people of color," the bill's sponsors, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and...

