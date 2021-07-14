Boston Properties Forms $1B Venture With CPPIB, GIC

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Boston Properties, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC have formed a $1 billion venture to invest in office properties in major U.S. metro areas, the companies announced on Wednesday. Boston Properties Inc. and CPP Investments are each contributing $250 million to the venture while GIC Pte. Ltd. is chipping in $500 million, the firms said Wednesday. The co-investment program will target investment opportunities in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Boston and Seattle, core markets where Boston Properties already invests. The agreement comes as employees increasingly start to do more work in brick-and-mortar offices...

