Jury Weighs Retail Promo Monopoly Case Against News Corp.

Law360, New York (July 14, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal jury mulled Wednesday whether to award retail marketer Valassis Communications Inc. up to $209 million on its claims that rival News Corp. successfully schemed to keep it out of the market for in-store coupons and promotions. Ten jurors deliberated for about 2½ hours in the trial before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel that opened June 29. The civil jury was set to continue Thursday to weigh what appeared to be a close case. Wednesday morning started with the companies giving closing statements. Michigan-based Valassis said New York-based News Corp. and its subsidiaries violated the Sherman Act by...

