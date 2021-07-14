Harvard Professor Says FBI Tricked Him During Interrogation

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A Harvard University nanotechnology professor fighting federal grant fraud charges said the agents who arrested him tricked and coerced him into making statements and ignored his request to have an attorney present. Harvard professor Charles Lieber — arrested shortly before dawn on Jan. 28, 2020, for allegedly lying on federal grant forms about his research and funding ties to China — said Monday federal agents ignored his request for counsel and then "unlawfully employed tactics of trickery and coerced involuntary statements" from him. The professor, currently on leave from Harvard, wants a Massachusetts federal judge to suppress all statements he made...

