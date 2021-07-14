Electrician Training Program Wants Out Of Personal Injury Suit

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A company running a training program for electrical workers urged a Georgia federal court Wednesday to release it from an apprentice's lawsuit claiming the program's negligence led to his electrocution, arguing that federal benefits law preempted his personal injury claims. Joint labor-management committee Southeastern Line Constructors Apprenticeship & Training, or SELCAT Inc., said in its dismissal motion that since Charles Hayden Sizemore's complaint is "inextricably" linked to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act plan covering him, his claims against SELCAT are preempted under the statute and should be dismissed. "Though [Sizemore] lists 20 separate claims of negligence against SELCAT in his...

