Ex-FTE Execs Accused Of Bilking Investors, Looting Funds

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Two former top executives of FTE Networks Inc. on Thursday were hit with criminal charges in federal and state court in New York, over allegations they falsely inflated the onetime telecommunications outfit-turned-real estate company's revenue and misappropriated $28 million of a subsidiary's client funds to stave off a debt crisis and enrich themselves. Former FTE CEO Michael Palleschi, 46, of Wellesley Island, New York, and Naples, Florida, and ex-Chief Financial Officer David Lethem, 62, of Ft. Myers, Florida, are charged federally with securities fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy, improperly influencing audits, aggravated identity theft and making false statements. In the state action,...

